'What if you poison me?': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters; WATCH video

The Yadav scion is seen ordering his men to bring tea from outside while refusing the same offered by police officers present there.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
'What if you poison me?': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters | Screengrab from Twitter video
Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and chief of Samajwadi Party, on Sunday refused to have tea offered at state police headquarters in Lucknow, while claiming that hi did not trust them. In the video doing rounds on social media, the Yadav scion is seen ordering his men to bring tea from outside while refusing the same offered by police officers present there.

'What if you poison me?': Akhilesh

"We will not drink tea from here. We will either drink from outside or bring our own tea, will take your cup. What if you poison me? I don't trust. I will get it from outside," the former CM is heard saying in the viral video.

Watch the video here:

Akhilesh had gone to police headquarters after party functionary's arrest

The former CM had surprisingly reached the police headquarters based in Lucknow with his party workers after arrest of Manish Jagan Agarwal, the media handler of the party's Twitter handle. 

The social media coordinator of the SP was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media against women and BJP leaders.

Three cases were registered against Agarwal at Hazratganj police station allegedly for making objectionable remarks on Twitter through the party's social media handle.

"Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker, Manish Jagan Agarwal, by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately," said the SP on Twitter.

Agarwal arrested for derogatory remarks: Police

After Agarwal's arrest, Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI, "Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. He was arrested on Sunday morning. A case was registered against him on January 4 under the IT Act."

