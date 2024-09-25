UP: 45-Yr-Old Female Collapses & Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances During Works Hours In Lucknow's HDFC Bank; SP Chief Expresses Concern

The female employee at the the HDFC bank in Lucknow died under unknown circumstances, while deceased's family claim she had been already ill |

A female bank officer passed away under suspicious circumstances in her office in the Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon. Her brother-in-law has claimed that she died due to illness, but the police are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation.

Sadaf Fatima, 45, a resident of Jeewan Beg Lane in Wazirganj, was serving as the Assistant Vice President in the Telephonic Channel department of HDFC Bank, where she also held the position of Team Manager.

On Tuesday morning, she arrived at the office’s training center, located on the third floor. Around 1 p.m., she went to the cafeteria on the second floor for lunch with colleagues when she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. Her co-workers rushed her to Lohia Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The family and Vibhuti Khand police were notified.

Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh of Vibhuti Khand police station said that the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report. The family has not raised any suspicions.

Brother-in-law Claims Health Issues

Her brother-in-law, Mahzar, stated that Sadaf had been suffering from high blood pressure. Three days prior, she had fallen ill and was taken to the KGMU's Lari Cardiology Center for treatment. After receiving care, she was discharged, and following three days of rest, she returned to work on Tuesday. He added that the family had been planning a trip to Kashmir when the tragic incident occurred.

Akhilesh Expresses Concern

The death of the bank employee came days after EY India came under the scanner over the death of audit executive Anna Sebastian Perayil. Anna's mother had blamed "back-breaking" workload for her daughter's death.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it "extremely worrying" and a stark reflection of the country's ongoing economic and workplace stress. He stressed that the tragedy underscores an urgent need for both companies and government institutions to reassess their priorities and improve working conditions.

"Organizations, whether private or public, must seriously reconsider how they treat their workforce. This is an irreparable loss to the nation’s human resources, and such sudden deaths cast a troubling light on existing working environments," Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

लखनऊ में काम के दबाव और तनाव के कारण एचडीएफ़सी की एक महिलाकर्मी की ऑफिस में ही, कुर्सी से गिरकर, मृत्यु का समाचार बेहद चिंतनीय है।



ऐसे समाचार देश में वर्तमान अर्थव्यवस्था के दबाव के प्रतीक हैं। इस संदर्भ में सभी कंपनियों और सरकारी विभागों तक को गंभीरता से सोचना होगा। ये देश के… pic.twitter.com/Xj49E01MSs — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 24, 2024

He further added, "The true measure of a country’s progress isn't just the growth in services or products, but how mentally free, healthy, and happy its people are."