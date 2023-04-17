UP Crime: Female BA student shot dead by 2 youths in broad daylight in Jalaun; visuals surface | Representative Image

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman named Roshni was shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Jalaun on Monday. While returning home from Ait, when two unidentified bike-borne men shot at her near Kotra Mod and she died due to blood loss.

According to Roshni's family, known people might have committed the act. The Police constituted 4 teams, that are raiding all possible hideouts and will arrest the culprits soon, Iraj Raja, SP Jalaun said.

Visuals from the incident site have emerged wherein two police officers are present near the crime scene. The woman seems to be dressed in a college uniform. She is lying in a pool of blood.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals)

The girl had visited Ait police station bounds for some work, police said. Roshni is a student of BA 2nd year.

A revolver has been found at the crime scene and a detailed investigation will reveal whether the said weapon was used to fire on the woman.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal used the opportunity to hit out at the UP government. "Will the wolves of Godi media and the BJP also celebrate this death?" the party wrote in the caption, in an indirect attack on those celebrating the murder of Atiq's murder on Live TV.