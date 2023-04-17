UP Crime: Muzaffarnagar farmer bludgeoned to death by moneylender over ₹5000

Admin

In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, a farmer was beaten to death by a money lender and his aides after he was abducted from his agricultural field.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Chauni Ram from Kakda village had borrowed ₹30,000 from Sudhir Singh to fund his daughter’s wedding.

The video of the incident posted by @vishuprajapat56 shows family members of Ram sitting beside his mortal remains.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ram’s relatives claimed that he had already paid back the whole amount with interest, however, the Singh was demanding ₹5000 more from Ram.

Case of murder and kidnapping has been registered

Police has registered a case against four accused, including Singh and his son Lukcy, along with two of Singh's associates under sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) at Sikheda police station.

Ram suffered grievous injuires and was later rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Angry villages soon staged a protest and blocked the road, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused moneylender.

As it stands, further investigation is underway.