Watch Video: Latur farmers dress up as grooms, take out procession on horses to electricity board's office; here is the reason

Latur farmers dress up as grooms, take out procession on horses to electricity board's office. |

Farmers were not getting electricity connection despite doing all the procedures on time. They would frequently go to the office of Mahavitaran, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board. There are instances when even verbal arguments took place between the officials and the farmers. The dispute took place in the office of Mahavitaran at Nilanga in Latur.

Mahavitaran official's answer angers farmers

When the farmers reached with their complaints, the Mahavitaran officer told them, "The demand note means only engagement has taken place. Marriage will happen when the electricity connection is available. Then the power supply will also be smooth." The officer delayed providing the connection to farmers by making such bizarre comparison.

Annoyed by the continuous delay, the farmers decided to follow the example given by the officer. The farmers bridegrooms, sat on horses, and stormed the electricity distribution office. This movement of farmers is currently the topic of discussion in Nilanga and surrounding areas.

A large proportion of agriculture in Maharashtra is dryland. Farmers provide water to their crops by toiling hard. After the arrival of agricultural pump in the market, the need for electricity connection also arose. And for that, the visits by farmers to the Mahavitaran office increased. Even after paying the demand note, they were not able to get electricity connection for agricultural pump. Farmers repeatedly requested to the officials of Mahavitran that they have paid the demand note, and should be provided with the connection. However, the angry Deputy Engineer Shailesh Patil gave an example and said paying demand note was like an engagement, and getting connection is like a wedding. Marriage will happen when the electricity connection is available.

Infuriated farmers teach lesson to officers

It was at this time that the farmers were infuriated and took a decision. The day was set, the time was set, and the farmers sat on the horses. They also called a local band to perform, their friends and families dressed nicely, and then they headed for the Mahavitaran office. Farmers took to the streets with placards in their hands. Due to this stance taken by the farmers, the employees of the Nilanga Mahavitaran Office were confused about why such a huge procession had arrived at the doorstep of their office.

"I got a borewell in my field. I was happy since the issue of water was going to be resolved. I had taken different crops. After paying the demand note and completing the entire process, I was waiting to get connection. But the employees of Mahavitran were not ready to provide it. I went to meet them and asked. Officials said that if the demand note has been paid, it means that there has been only an engagement, we cannot tell the date of the marriage. If you (officers) are not ready, then we shall come readied for wedding. This was the message behind our movement," said Santosh Hiras, a farmer of Jau village.

Many farmers in area yet to get connection

This movement was carried out under the leadership of social activist Limban Maharaj Reshme. He said many villages in Nilanga taluka have farmers who have paid demand note. They go to the administration from time to time but fail to get a connection. He opined that this movement has been organised by uniting all the farmers because their repeated requests were falling on deaf ears.