'Unwitting confession': China paints India as 'root cause' of border tensions after V K Singh's LAC remarks

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, following aggressive actions by the Chinese army. Twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley last June.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures, as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete solutions to resolve the standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

The two sides have held nine rounds of commander-level talks, but there is no visible expression of that on the ground, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said last week.

"Military Commanders (of India and China) have held nine rounds of meetings so far; we believe some progress has been made but it's not yet at a stage where there is visible expression of it on the ground," Jaishankar told reporters on Saturday last.

"After last year's events, we've deployed troops in very large numbers to meet the challenge that has come from the massing of Chinese troops there," he said.