'Some progress, but...': EAM S Jaishankar on talks India-China talks over border issue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that some progress has been made during the talks between military commanders of India and China but the there is no visible expression of that on the ground.

He said nine rounds of talks have been held between the military commanders on the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the negotiations will continue in future also.

"Military Commanders (of India and China) have held nine rounds of meetings so far, we believe some progress has been made but it's not yet in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground," Jaishankar told reporters in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

"After last years' events, we've deployed troops in very large numbers to meet the challenge which has come from the massing of Chinese troops there," he said.

The minister was referring to the border tension at the LAC between Indian and Chinese soldiers and death of 20 Indian army personnel in a clash in eastern Ladakh.

"The disengagement talks, because it is a very complicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have to know the geography (like) which position and what is happening, this is being done by the military commanders," he said.

He was replying to a query on whether there would be any ministerial level talks between both the countries on skirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.

China and India are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no significant headway has been made so far.

Jaishankar said he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held parleys with their counterparts of China last year and agreed that they should disengage in some parts.

(With inputs from agencies)