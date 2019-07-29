Unnao rape survivor's accident: Mayawati urges SC to ensure strict action

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Monday urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the accident of a car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling.
Mayawati said prima facie it appears to be a "conspiracy" to kill the survivor. "Her maternal and paternal aunts were killed and she herself and her advocate are seriously injured. The Supreme Court need to take cognizance of the matter and ensure strict action," she tweeted.
On Sunday, the car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said. BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.
