Uttar Pradesh: Government ready for CBI probe into Unnao rape victim's accident, says DGP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the Unnao rape victim, who had accused a BJP legislator of rape, if a request is made, Director General of Police O P Singh said on Monday.

A car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said.

The woman, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was provided with three security guards but they were not accompanying her as there was no place in the car, the DGP said.

Prima facie, it appeared to be an accident and an "unbiased" probe is on, Singh said. "The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Raebareli if the victim's mother or any relative makes any request in this regard," the officer told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the two injured, who are admitted in the KGMU trauma centre, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.

The official said the King George's Medical University (KGMU) vice chancellor has been requested to forward brief details of the expenses to the district administration and not to charge any cost from the families of injured people.

After the news of accident spread, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

"This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is a BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," Yadav said.

The Congress has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the road accident of the woman was "shocking".

"The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?" she asked on Twitter. "Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?"

"Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions," the Congress leader added. A delegation of the SP and the Congress will be visiting the hospital here to meet the victim. Akhilesh is also likely to visit the trauma centre later in the day when he reaches Lucknow from New Delhi, party sources said.