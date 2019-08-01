Unnao rape case: SC to probe delay in replying to victim's family

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an inquiry to ascertain if negligence by officials in the Registry led to delay in the letter written by the Unnao rape victim's family from reaching the Chief Justice.

The inquiry will be conducted by the court's Secretary General, under the supervision of a sitting judge nominated by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The Registry told the Bench headed by the Chief Justice that every month the department received nearly 5,000 applications. Due to this, screening of important letters or applications often consumed a lot of time.