Unnao rape case: Victim's second aunt cremated

Barabanki: The body of the Unnao rape survivor's aunt, who was killed in an accident in Rae Bareli district, was consigned to flames in her village, about 70 kilometres from here on Thursday.

Her mortal remains were brought to the village in the Subeha area here from Lucknow amid tight security. The last rites were performed by her son in the presence of her two daughters. The woman was a widow.

As soon as the body arrived, the family members broke down and started crying inconsolably. Some of them cursed jailed BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, holding him responsible for the woman's death.

With tears streaming down her eyes, one of the woman's daughters told mediapersons that "the accident, in which my mother was killed, was orchestrated by the MLA (Sengar)".

"It is nothing but a well-planned murder," she alleged. The daughter said her mother was staying with the rape victim for the last nine months and pursued the case in the court.

"Though the loss of my mother could not be compensated, a job to my brother will ensure that the family earn a livelihood," she said. She said "our only demand to Modi ji and Yogi ji" is that the family is adequately compensation.