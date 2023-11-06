Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Reacts Strongly To ‘Deepfake’ Video Targeting Actress Rashmika Mandanna On Social Media

Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actress Rashmika Mandanna |

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, reacted strongly to the "deepfake" video targeting actress Rashmika Mandanna making rounds on social media, and reminded the platforms to take down any such content that violates the IT rules of India.

The Union Minister also added in his post that if a misinformation is posted on any platform, it should be removed within 36 hours and if the platform doesn't comply, the platform or platforms can be taken to the court by the aggrieved person.

"PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs If platforms do not comply wth this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC," said the minister in his post on X.

The minister ended his post on X with the hashtag "#accountable" and "#DigitalIndia."

What is a deepfake video?

A deepfake video is a clip in which a person's face (mainly) or body features are digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else. It is often used to spread false information about a celebrity or public figure to mislead audiences and people.

Deepfake video targeting actress Rashmika Mandanna

A "deepfake" video making rounds on social media used actresses Rashmika Mandanna's face and showed her entering an elevator. The video is misleading as the original clip involves social media influencer Zara Patel. Actress Rashmika Mandanna's face was used in the video by digitally manipulating it. As the video went viral, several people and netizens, called for action against such fake videos in general and the Rashmika Mandanna's video in particular.

