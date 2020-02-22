Union minister Arjun Meghwal reached Nagaur to meet the Dalit victims and their families

A Congress delegation including Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary and Social Justice Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal held a closed door meeting with the victims and their families. Choudhary said, “Impartial investigation and strict action will be taken so that there is no recurrence of such incidents.”

Meghwal said that an amount of Rs 50,000 each have been transferred to the accounts of the victims and more relief would be provided from the chief minister’s fund.

Others in the Congress delegation were former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha, legislators Harish Meena and Govindram Meghwal, district Congress president Zakir Hussain and former minister Harendra Mirdha.

Khimsar MLA of RLP Narayan Beniwal also visited the victims. He also staged a sit in and demanded that a case be registered against Nagaur SP and a compensation of Rs 20 lakh be given to the victims.

Meanwhile, seven persons arrested for the incident are being interrogated by the police.