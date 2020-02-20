'Horrific & sickening': Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot condemn brutality against Dalits for stealing money

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar too had taken to twitter to announce that Bhim Army team would meet the victims and Rajasthan would be shut down on February 23 to protest against the incident.

Earlier, shocking videos of two Dalits being brutally beaten up for allegedly stealing money from a motorcycle showroom has have come forth. The videos show a group of men beating up two persons with kicks and belts and pouring petrol on their private parts.

In the video, the two Dalits can be seen fainting due to the pain caused by the beatings. The attackers can then be seen pouring water on them to bring them back to consciousness and resume with the thrashing.