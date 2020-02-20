'Horrific & sickening': Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot condemn brutality against Dalits for stealing money

After the video of two Dalits being brutally beaten up for allegedly stealing money came into limelight, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the act and urged to take stringent action against the perpetrators.
A tweet by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has served to elicit a statement from Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on the incident of thrashing of two Dalit boys in Nagpur. Taking to twitter Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice.”
Around 50 minutes after Gandhi’s tweet came the statement of Gehlot presented his second Budget today. In his tweet Gehlot wrote, “In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice.”
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar too had taken to twitter to announce that Bhim Army team would meet the victims and Rajasthan would be shut down on February 23 to protest against the incident.
Earlier, shocking videos of two Dalits being brutally beaten up for allegedly stealing money from a motorcycle showroom has have come forth. The videos show a group of men beating up two persons with kicks and belts and pouring petrol on their private parts.
In the video, the two Dalits can be seen fainting due to the pain caused by the beatings. The attackers can then be seen pouring water on them to bring them back to consciousness and resume with the thrashing.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)