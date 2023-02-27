Umesh Pal murder case: UP police guns down one of the accused, Arbaaz, in encounter

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday gunned down one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.
Arbaaz, who was allegedly driving the white Hyundai Creta used in the crime, was shot down in encounter in the forest of Nehru Park in Prayagraj.
Arbaaz was a close aide of former MP Atiq Ahmed, who is also once of the main accused in the case along with his brother Khalid Azim and ex-MLA Ashraf.
Prayagraj police has filed an FIR against Atiq's brother, wife Sahista Praveen and his sons Ahzaan and Abaan. A total of 14 suspects, including Atiq Ahmed's sons, have been held for questioning.
Who is Umesh Pal and why was he killed?
Umesh Pal was the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.
Raju Pal was murdered months after winning the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his electoral debut by defeating Former MP Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Khalid Azim.
Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma informed that Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house. Two of his gunners, deployed by the government, too were injured in the attack.
