BJP Appoints Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin As National Working President

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President, with the decision taking effect immediately. According to an official order issued by the party, Nabin will now shoulder key organisational responsibilities at the national level, marking a significant leadership transition after JP Nadda.

The appointment is being viewed as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the BJP’s organisational base not only in Bihar but also across the country. Party leaders believe that Nabin’s elevation reflects the BJP’s focus on combining organisational experience with administrative exposure ahead of crucial political challenges.

Nitin Nabin is a five-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and currently represents the Bankipur constituency in Patna. He secured his fifth consecutive victory from Bankipur in the most recent Assembly elections, underlining his strong electoral hold in the region. At present, the 45-year-old leader serves as Bihar’s Road Construction Minister, a portfolio considered crucial for infrastructure development in the state.

In addition to his responsibilities in Bihar, Nabin is also the BJP’s in-charge for Chhattisgarh, giving him experience in managing organisational affairs beyond his home state. He belongs to the Kayastha community and is the son of senior BJP leader Kishor Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the BJP’s National Working President. Praising the Bihar minister as a hardworking karyakarta, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, “Nitin Nabin ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and an impressive record as both an MLA and a minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations and is known for his humble nature and grounded style of functioning. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President.”

Political observers see his appointment as an effort by the BJP to project a younger leadership with grassroots connect and administrative credibility, while also sending a strong message about Bihar’s growing importance in the party’s national strategy.