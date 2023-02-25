e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBSP MLA murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead outside Prayagraj residence; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

BSP MLA murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead outside Prayagraj residence; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Former MP Atiq Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim and ex-MLA Ashraf are prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case and are currently lodged in jail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Screen grab of a CCTV footage showing assailants firing shots at Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. |
Follow us on

In a shocking incident, Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case was shot on Friday evening outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said. 

Former MP Atiq Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim and ex-MLA Ashraf are prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case and are currently lodged in jail.

In the CCTV footage posted by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter, four to five men can be seen shooting at Umesh pal as he was getting out of the backseat of a Hyundai Creta SUV.

Another CCTV footage shows Umesh Pal and one of his two police bodyguards getting out of the SUV when suddenly a man came from behind and shot him.

Prayagraj police has filed an FIR against Atiq's brother, wife Sahista Praveen and his sons Ahzaan and Abaan. A total of 14 suspects, including Atiq Ahmed's sons, have been held for questioning.

As per news agency PTI, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma informed that Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house. Two of his gunners, deployed by the government, too were injured in the attack. 

As per reports, the condition of one of the bodyguards is critical and he has been put on a ventilator, while doctors are performing surgery on the other.

A total of ten teams led by Joint CP of Prayagraj have been formed to nab the accused in the case.

Read Also
UP Shocker! Four bike-borne men go flying after motorcycles hit each other in fierce collision;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Congress' 85th plenary session: Kharge reiterates demand for caste-based census, questions PM Modi's...

Congress' 85th plenary session: Kharge reiterates demand for caste-based census, questions PM Modi's...

UP Board Exam 2023: Lucknow Model Jail turns into exam centre for prisoners; pics inside

UP Board Exam 2023: Lucknow Model Jail turns into exam centre for prisoners; pics inside

Congress' 85th Plenary session: Party proposes 'New economic vision for India'

Congress' 85th Plenary session: Party proposes 'New economic vision for India'

BSP MLA murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead outside Prayagraj residence; chilling CCTV...

BSP MLA murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead outside Prayagraj residence; chilling CCTV...

Congress' 85th Plenary Session: Party to propose legislation against hate crime, religious...

Congress' 85th Plenary Session: Party to propose legislation against hate crime, religious...