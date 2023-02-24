e-Paper Get App
BSP MLA Raju pal murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead at his home by unknown assailants

The main accused in the Raju Pal murder case are mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

Friday, February 24, 2023
BSP MLA Raju pal murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead at his home by unknown assailants
Prayagraj: In a shocking development in the BSP MLA Raju pal murder case, the key witness Umesh Pal was reportedly shot dead in Dhumanganj police station area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Miscreants reportedly entered Umesh Pal's home and shot him. Pal succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder case are mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

