BSP MLA Raju pal murder case: Key witness Umesh Pal shot dead at his home by unknown assailants | Photo: Representative Image

Prayagraj: In a shocking development in the BSP MLA Raju pal murder case, the key witness Umesh Pal was reportedly shot dead in Dhumanganj police station area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Miscreants reportedly entered Umesh Pal's home and shot him. Pal succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder case are mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

