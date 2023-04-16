Umesh Pal Murder Case: 6 accused, including Atiq Ahmed killed in connection with the case so far | File pic

The murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal in Uttar Pradesh has taken a dramatic turn with the recent killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal. Since Umesh Pal's murder on February 24, a total of six accused have been killed in connection with the case.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead at point-blank range by three men on Saturday night in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother were brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail for a court hearing in connection with Umesh Pal's murder case and were in police custody at the time of their killing.

Background

Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal, had lodged a complaint against Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf Ahmad, and others on February 25. She alleged that in 2006, Atiq Ahmad and his associates had kidnapped Umesh Pal and coerced him to give a false statement in their favor in court. Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were attacked while returning home from a local court in Prayagraj on February 24. Umesh Pal and the police escorts were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Previous Accused Killed

Since Umesh Pal's murder, several accused in the case have been killed. Arbaz, who was reportedly the driver of the killers' vehicle on February 24, was killed in an encounter on February 27 in Prayagraj. Usman was killed on March 6 in another alleged encounter in Prayagraj, while Asad and Ghulam were killed by police in Jhansi on April 13. Atiq's wife, Shaista Parveen, is on the run and carries a reward of ₹50,000, while his two sons, Umar and Ali, are in jail under police surveillance.

Atiq Ahmad's Plea for Protection

A month before his son's death, Atiq Ahmad had requested protection in custody in the Umesh Pal murder case. The Supreme Court had permitted Atiq's lawyer to withdraw the plea, assuring him that the state machinery would take care of him.

Last Rites of Accused

The last rites of Asad, one of the accused, were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday amid heavy police security. Only a few distant relatives and locals were present inside the burial ground. Coincidentally, Atiq and Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj police station, around 3 km from the burial venue.

Remaining Accused on the Run

Atiq's aides, Guddu Muslim, Armaan, and Sabir, are currently on the run and each carries a reward of ₹5 lakh.

The murder case of Umesh Pal and the subsequent killings of accused, including Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad, have drawn attention to the complex and violent nature of the case. The investigation and legal proceedings in this high-profile case continue to unfold, with authorities working to bring all those responsible to justice.