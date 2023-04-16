Atiq Ahmed shot dead: High alert issued, SWAT & RAF deployed in Prayagraj after shocking murders

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a high alert in Prayagrag and deployed SWAT commandos, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and police from other districts after the killings of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

The Umesh Pal murder accused were being taken for medical tests when three gunmen shot the gangster-politician and his brother at point blank range, killing them instantly.

Atiq and Ashraf were surrounded by police personnel but the murderers still managed to break the security cordon and commit the crime late night on Saturday.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the handcuffed duo, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son Asad was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. Asad's last rites were performed here earlier in the day.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Ahmad, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Who is Atiq Ahmed?

Atiq Ahmad, 62, who’s syndicate was on the radar of the U.P. government since the February 24, killing of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, faced more than 100 criminal cases and was amongst the first U.P. politician booked under the ‘Gangster Act’ in the late 1980s.