Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead: Crime has reached its peak in UP, morale of criminals high, says SP Chief | ANI

Reacting to the shocking incident wherein gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj, opposition party leader and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high.

"What about the safety of the general public when some are shot dead amidst the security cordon of the police personnel? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," Yadav said in a tweet.

A full video from the Atiq and Ashraf were taken out of the police jeep till the time they were shot while speaking to the media has also surface on social media.

Shot while on their way for medical examination

Atiq and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to Colvin hospital. Both died on the spot. According to reports, Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when mediapersons were talking to him.

Both the brothers were handcuffed when the incident took place. The incident took place on the day Atiq's son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

The persons who shot Atiq & Ashraf had joined a group of journalists at the spot

According to reports, three youths, two of whom have been arrested, had joined a group of journalists who were talking to Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf when the two came out of the hospital.

Even before Atiq could complete his answer, one of the assailants pointed a pistol at Atiq's head and shot him while the other two then opened fire at the brother.

After the brothers slumped to the ground, the assailants raised their hands and surrendered.

(with IANS inputs)