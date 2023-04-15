 UP: Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf shot dead on camera while talking to media in Prayagraj; visuals surface
The men were apprehended with their weapons immediately. The assailants were chanting Jai Shri Ram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
UP: Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf shot dead on camera while talking to media in Prayagraj; visuals surface | Twitter

Prayagraj: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj.

Atiq and his brother were speaking to the media on camera when they were shot at point blank by three to four people dressed casually shot them dead. All the camera persons along with police immediately separated themselves from the scene as the two fell to the ground lying in a pool of blood.

Even after the fall, the men kept shooting at Atiq and Ashraf. They were shot in the head, torso, chest and legs. The men were apprehended with their weapons immediately. The assailants were chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Three shooters involved in the killing have been nabbed by the UP Police, while one police constable Maan Singh sustained a minor injury.

(Disturbing visuals)

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.

Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day.

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

