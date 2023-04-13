 MP: Union Agri Minister Tomar lauds UP police after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad shot dead in encounter in Jhansi; WATCH
Tomar said that Uttar Pradesh has a Bharatiya Janata Party government and where there is BJP, there is rule of law.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated UP police on Asad Ahmed's encounter, saying it is proof of BJP's zero tolerance policy towards criminals.

“ BJP government believes in strict punishment to criminals. Asad was a declared criminal and had a bounty of 5 lakhs on him. The encounter happened when he tried to run and UP police killed him. I whole-heartedly congratulate UP Police.”

Notably, Asad, son of Gangster-turned-politician and former MLA Atiq Ahmad, was shot dead in an encounter by a team of UP STF on Thursday.

'If criminals don't follow law, the law will take its own course'

Jabalpur MP Rakesh SIngh also lauded the government and said that wherever there is rule of BJP, Jungle Raj cannot prevail, Only rule of law will prevail there.

He said, “The way the accused were flouting the law after the murder of Umesh Pal, this was destined to be the end of it. Under Yogi Adityanath’s  government in UP, law and order is in control, and one thing is certain that if the criminals don't follow the law, the law will take its own course.”

article-image

