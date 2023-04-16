 Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Chaos, panic ensues at crime scene after On Camera murder of gangster-politician; watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAtiq Ahmed shot dead: Chaos, panic ensues at crime scene after On Camera murder of gangster-politician; watch

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Chaos, panic ensues at crime scene after On Camera murder of gangster-politician; watch

Three unknown assailants suddenly appeared from nowhere and shot Atiq Ahmed and his brother at point blank range, killing them instantly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image

Prayagraj Police were left stunned after a glaring security breach resulted in the death of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while they were being escorted for a medical test in the city.

The crime took place on camera when Atiq and his brother were giving a byte to the media.

This murder has taken place just a couple of days after Atiq's son and an accomplice were shot dead in an encounter by UP Police.

Three unknown assailants suddenly appeared from nowhere and shot the duo at point blank range, killing them instantly.

Read Also
Who killed Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf? Names of assailants revealed
article-image

The shooters then surrendered to the cops, who failed to stop the shooting.

Chaos and panic has ensued at the spot of the crime scene.

Police were seen trying to bring the situation under control even as locals and media persons tried to get visuals of the crime scene.

"Three people have been arrested. Further details to be shared later," Police personnel on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj

What was Atiq Ahmed's crime?

Atiq Ahmad, 62, who’s syndicate was on the radar of the U.P. government since the February 24, killing of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, faced more than 100 criminal cases and was amongst the first U.P. politician booked under the ‘Gangster Act’ in the late 1980s.

Read Also
UP: Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf shot dead on camera while talking to media in Prayagraj; visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: 17 cops suspended after failing to prevent gangster-politician's murder

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: 17 cops suspended after failing to prevent gangster-politician's murder

Chhattisgarh: Police issue notices to 8 BJP leaders over alleged hate speeches following Biranpur...

Chhattisgarh: Police issue notices to 8 BJP leaders over alleged hate speeches following Biranpur...

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: High alert issued, SWAT & RAF deployed in Prayagraj after shocking murders

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: High alert issued, SWAT & RAF deployed in Prayagraj after shocking murders

CM Yogi constitutes 3-member judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf

CM Yogi constitutes 3-member judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf

'Nahi le gaye to nahi...': Atiq Ahmed's last words on son's funeral before being shot dead; Ashraf...

'Nahi le gaye to nahi...': Atiq Ahmed's last words on son's funeral before being shot dead; Ashraf...