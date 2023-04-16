Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Chaos, panic ensues at crime scene after On Camera murder of gangster-politician; watch

Prayagraj Police were left stunned after a glaring security breach resulted in the death of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while they were being escorted for a medical test in the city.

The crime took place on camera when Atiq and his brother were giving a byte to the media.

This murder has taken place just a couple of days after Atiq's son and an accomplice were shot dead in an encounter by UP Police.

Three unknown assailants suddenly appeared from nowhere and shot the duo at point blank range, killing them instantly.

The shooters then surrendered to the cops, who failed to stop the shooting.

Chaos and panic has ensued at the spot of the crime scene.

Police were seen trying to bring the situation under control even as locals and media persons tried to get visuals of the crime scene.

"Three people have been arrested. Further details to be shared later," Police personnel on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj

What was Atiq Ahmed's crime?

Atiq Ahmad, 62, who’s syndicate was on the radar of the U.P. government since the February 24, killing of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, faced more than 100 criminal cases and was amongst the first U.P. politician booked under the ‘Gangster Act’ in the late 1980s.