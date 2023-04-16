'Nahi le gaye to nahi...': Atiq Ahmed's last words on son's funeral before being shot dead; Ashraf didn't even complete his sentence; Watch |

Prayagraj: In a shocking turn of events, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday while they were being taken fro medical examination.

Seconds ahead of the bullets being fired on Atiq and Ashraf, both criminals, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were talking to the media and giving their reaction on Atiq's son's last rites wherein he was not allowed to go.

His reaction to his son's last rites were the last of words that Atiq said before dying. "Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)," Atiq was heard saying.

Ashraf's incomplete sentence

Meanwhile, Ashraf Ahmed had started a sentence which he couldn't complete. His last words were, "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim.... (the thing is that Guddu Muslim...)"

As per visuals surfaced on social media, both Atiq and Ashraf were handcuffed and taken for medical. As they marched ahead, they were posed questions by the mediapersons. Atiq was shot in the head from behind, nearly at point-blank range. Ashraf, too, was shot dead. Even after both fell to the ground, the armed men kept shooting at them to make sure they were really dead and there was no chance that they survived this.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Asad encounter

Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. He was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on the same day Asad was killed in the encounter.