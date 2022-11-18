Udaipur Railway bridge blast: Four accused including explosives seller detained

Oda railway bridge located at Kevda ki Naal on Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route. | File Photo

Rajasthan Anti-terrorism Squad has detained a man for allegedly supplying explosives to the accused of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track blaste case.

On November 12, three persons icluding a minor caused a blast on the railway tracks on the Udaipur Ahmedabad route because they were upset with the government as they had not received compensation or a job after their land was acquired for a project.

During interrogation, the accused told that they bought the explosives from Ankush Suwalka, who was also detained.

Additional Director General ATS-SOG Ashok Rathod said that the incident was carried out by three youths, Dhulchand Meena (32), Prakash Meena (18) and a 17-year-old minor, residents of Eklingpura police station Jawar Mines. All three have been detained by the ATS.

Giving the reason behind the incident, Rathod said that in the years 1974-75 and 1980, the land of Dhulchand Meena was acquired by the Railways and Hindustan Zinc. for which he did not get compensation or a job.

"He had been continuously trying to get a job or compensation for many years but was not heard and due to resentment, he decided tot ake the grave step."

Notably, the incident took place on the Oda railway bridge located at Kevda ki Naal on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over the investigation to Rajasthan ATS. Teams of Central IB, NIA and NSG had also reached Rajasthan to investigate the terrorist or Naxalite angle in the incident.