Udaipur railway track blast: NIA, NSG and ATS reach blast spot, investigation begins

Udaipur railway bridge blast- Central investigative agencies reach the spot | File pic

Jaipur: The central investigative agencies including NIA, NSG and State ATS have reached the damaged railway bridge in Udaipur and started an investigation. In the meantime, the track has been declared fit and train operations have started on the track.



The entire matter is also being probed from the angle of terrorist and Naxalite activity. CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been called. It will be investigated from every angle.

Apart from NIA, Rajasthan ATS, Police, and the NSG team also reached the railway bridge on Monday. National Security Guards commandos collected evidence at more than a dozen places around the bridge. The NIA team also took samples from the spot. During the investigation, ATS officials also accompanied them.

Notably, some unidentified miscreants damaged the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track on Saturday night.