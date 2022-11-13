e-Paper Get App
Explosion at Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track days after PM Modi inaugurates it; visuals surface

Due to the disruption, the train has been halted at Dungarpur, a Railways spokesperson said.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
An explosion occurred on railway tracks here on Sunday, hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed and the work to restore the tracks has started.
The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station of Udaipur.

"Locals informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused," SHO Jawar Mines Police Station Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.
Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, he said.

PM Modi opened Udaipur Ahmedabad track 13 day ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Udaipur-Ahmedabad track, where the explosive was planted, 13 days ago. Due to security concerns, the route's train switching has been halted since the incident. The locals claimed that on Saturday night, they could hear explosions.

