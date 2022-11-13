e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here
Live Updates

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
FPJ
Follow us on
13 November 2022 10:13 AM IST

On Sunday, November 13, from 5 am to 1 pm, numerous city routes are closed to traffic in order to make space for the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon. The cyclist will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, and Worli. For motorists, the traffic police have given alternative routes. Except for the vehicles involved in the rally, all other vehicles entering BKC from Bandra (east) are prohibited from using the two access points at MTNL Junction and the BKC Connector South Bound.

Read Also
Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves 'moderate' at 159

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves 'moderate' at 159

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

Mumbai: Pretending to be priests, three people absconded with diamond jewellery worth 18 lakhs

Mumbai: Pretending to be priests, three people absconded with diamond jewellery worth 18 lakhs

Mumbai Beautification Project: From Illuminated entry points to dedicated hawking zones, Mohammed...

Mumbai Beautification Project: From Illuminated entry points to dedicated hawking zones, Mohammed...