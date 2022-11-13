Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

13 November 2022 10:13 AM IST
On Sunday, November 13, from 5 am to 1 pm, numerous city routes are closed to traffic in order to make space for the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon. The cyclist will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, and Worli. For motorists, the traffic police have given alternative routes. Except for the vehicles involved in the rally, all other vehicles entering BKC from Bandra (east) are prohibited from using the two access points at MTNL Junction and the BKC Connector South Bound.
