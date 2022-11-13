Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Worli, Bandra, BKC for Cyclothon today; check details here

FPJ EXCLUSIVE: MCZMA to take up 2 key traffic-easing projects in Mumbai for environment clearance from CRZ point of view | File photo

On Sunday, November 13, from 5 am to 1 pm, numerous city routes are closed to traffic in order to make space for the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon.

The cyclist will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, and Worli. For motorists, the traffic police have given alternative routes.

Except for the vehicles involved in the rally, all other vehicles entering BKC from Bandra (east) are prohibited from using the two access points at MTNL Junction and the BKC Connector South Bound.

The following changes in traffic have been made to avoid disruptions to the citizens participating in the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon organized on 13.11.2022 from 5 am to 1 pm.

Citizens please take note.



#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/mjSKURJq2p — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 11, 2022

The Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover in Kherwadi, Bandra (east), has been closed off to vehicles heading south on the Western Express Highway in order to access the Sea Link. Vehicles travelling from the Kanakiya Parris Building to the BKC neighborhood, from Matoshri Junction and MMRDA Junction to the BKC neighborhood, and from Kalanagar Junction-Nandadeep Garden-Bandra Railway Bridge to the sea link are all subject to restrictions.

Vehicles cannot go on the following roads in Bandra (west): Western Express highway-Kalanagar junction towards sea link through Bandra flyover; South Bound of S.V. Road- Mahim Causeway; and Lilavati Hospital- K.C. Road- MSRDC Guest House towards sea link.

Between the Gafar Khan intersection and J.K. Kapur Chowk in Worli, there shall be no enrtry for vehicular traffic on either side of Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road.