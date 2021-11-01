Uber India commits INR 100 crores towards driver welfare initiatives

Uber has committed approx. INR 100 crores towards supporting drivers partners and their families impacted because of the COVID 19. Driver-partners across moto, auto, and car have benefited from initiatives like the Uber Care Driver fund, COVID financial assistance, vaccination compensation for drivers, safety kit distribution, free online doctor consultation, and microloans.

Some milestones include:

Uber Care Driver Fund: To help driver-partners during the early days of the pandemic, Uber created the Uber Care Driver Fund, with an initial commitment of INR 25 crores from Uber, benefitting approximately 100,000 drivers partners.

Safety: Uber spent INR 6 crores each towards safety kit and safety screen distribution among driver-partners.

COVID financial assistance: Earlier this year, Uber announced approximately INR 2 crores worth of COVID financial assistance program for driver-partners.

Vaccination program: An additional INR 18.5 crore worth of cash incentive was pledged to encourage driver-partners to get vaccinated by compensating them for the time spent in getting the shots. More than 250,000 driver-partners on the platform have already received at least one vaccine shot.

Microloans: Microloans worth INR 18 crores were facilitated for driver-partners in the last two years (2020 and 2021).

Online doctor consultations: Over 75K drivers and their families were facilitated with free online doctor consultations in the last two years.

Miscellaneous: Another INR 22.6 crores went into various other driver benefits, and forging meaningful partnerships with the driver community.

Commenting on this, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India SA, said, “At Uber, we believe our role doesn’t end at creating opportunities by providing a platform to drivers. We have created a community of thousands of driver-partners, and we continue to engage. This is reflected in our extensive work in the last 18 months to help driver-partners recover from the pandemic and rebuild their lives.

By investing upwards of INR 100 crore in these initiatives, we have been successful in supporting and empowering driver-partners with improved access to health insurance, financial support, vaccination, and medical consultations.”

Over the past few years, Uber has launched several initiatives and forged some high-profile partnerships to showcase its commitment to driver-partners. Uber is committed to shaping up the future of work for this new enterprising workforce of India by creating a sustainable environment through new and innovative engagement and welfare initiatives.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:43 PM IST