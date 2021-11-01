Dhanteras 2021: Significance, history, what to buy and all you need to know about this day

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day to especially buy precious metals like gold and silver, it is also considered to be a lucky day to invest in new businesses. This is undoubtedly the official shopping festival of India and one can shop their heart out on Dhanteras.

It is a significant day that kickstarts the festival of light, Diwali.

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi. On this day, believers worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, Lord Kubera, the god of treasure, and Yamaraj, the king of Yamlok and the god of death.

Significance and history

According to Hindu mythology, when the gods and the demons were churning the ocean for nectar, Dhanvantari emerged carrying a jar of the elixir on Dhanteras. Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Vishnu and the physician of the Gods.

According to another legend, King Hima had a son, and his horoscope predicted that he will be killed by snake-bite on the fourth day of his marriage. On the said day, his newly wed-wife placed a heap of ornaments at the entrance of their house and lit lamps all over the place. She sang songs and recited stories to keep his husband awake.

When Yama came he was dazzled by the shine of the jewellery. He sat outside listening to the stories and songs. In the morning, Yama left without the prince. Hence, the prince was saved because of the cleverness of his new bride and since then the day is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi – Naraka means hell and Chaturdashi means 14th.

The day is also called ‘Yamadeepdaan’ and people light earthen diyas outside the house to avoid untimely deaths and glorify the God of death.

On the day of Dhanteras, buying gold and other metals is considered to be lucky. It is on this day, most Indians are in a rush to buy gold, silver and other precious metals. According to the legend of is believed that metals keep all kinds of negative energy away.

Some of the other metals to buy instead of gold and silver on Dhanteras are:

Platinum

Platinum signifies power and strength. It is pure, rare and durable. Its natural white shine represents sunshine and moonlight. Platinum jewellery looks classy and attractive.

Iron

Stainless steel or steel is made from metal iron. Almost all kitchen utensils are made of Stainless steel. You can buy various Steel utensils for everyday use for your home on Dhanteras.

According to data, one out of every two women in India suffers from Anemia. Anaemia is caused due to the lack of red blood cells and iron in the body. It is also considered important to invest in iron-rich foods to help maintain a healthy iron level and red blood cells in the body.

Copper

Copper has more than a couple of benefits on an individual’s health. Buying Copper utensils that can be used daily is of great importance on Dhanteras.

The metal copper helps in weight loss, its anti-inflammatory properties - it helps in arthritis and other joint pains, copper has sterilizing effect on bacteria - it kills disease-causing bacteria from the water and food consumed or kept in copper utensils.

One can buy Copper vessels, water bottles, cooking utensils, copper showpieces and idols made of copper.

Brass

Brass utensils can be purchased and kept in the east direction of the house. It is going to reap you benefits in the long run.

You can buy Brass puja thalis.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:51 PM IST