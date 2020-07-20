Twitter user followed by big business honchos wants men to only marry virgins - check out his misogynist logic

A Twitter user named Life Math Money's misogynist thread is sparking outrage on the micro-blogging site. The account, which is followed by biggies from Flipkart, UPI, Razorpay, Bank Bazaar and others, has shared a thread urging men to 'only marry virgins'.

The user wrote, "Imagine being legally exclusive to something that has been had for free by many others before you. What kind of man with dignity and self-respect would even be ok with that? Only wimps and simps. No self respecting man will take this deal."