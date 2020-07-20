Twitter user followed by big business honchos wants men to only marry virgins - check out his misogynist logic

A Twitter user named Life Math Money's misogynist thread is sparking outrage on the micro-blogging site. The account, which is followed by biggies from Flipkart, UPI, Razorpay, Bank Bazaar and others, has shared a thread urging men to 'only marry virgins'.
The user wrote, "Imagine being legally exclusive to something that has been had for free by many others before you. What kind of man with dignity and self-respect would even be ok with that? Only wimps and simps. No self respecting man will take this deal."
After receiving severe backlash for his tweets, the user wrote in another tweet, "Almost every male who's offended by this has a weak chin in his display. Low T. If you fix your testosterone levels, you will think like a proper man of character and respect. With such low T it's no wonder you have to be happy with my sloppy seconds and thirds. Get my program"
As Tweeple slammed the user for the misogynistic thread and lashed out at him, a few netizens pointed out that the account is followed by some big names from the corporate world.
A user wrote, "322 retweets and 1300+ likes, big names from the corporate world follow this account. And the audacity of his bigger than the ruling government."
Another user launched a thread about the founders and CxO's who are following the account. She wrote, "Bunch of founders and CXOs from Flipkart, Razorpay, Bank Bazaar, Sequioa Surge companies, YC companies, unicorns follow this account. Guys - seriously?"
Naming the corporate companies in her thread, she tweeted, "And @UPI_NPCI we love UPI but why is your CEO (a quasi government official) following an account that talks about virgins?"
"VCs analysts from @SAIFPartners @BlumeVentures @NexusVP? Guys I have so much respect for you and your work. But this?," she added.
Several users pointed out that the Executive Chairman of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal, had allegedly promoted the handle. A comment read, "They not only follow, but actively promote this account. I followed it because @_sachinbansal recommended it in one of his tweets. Then I read his tweets. This is an anonymous account for a reason."
"This guy is utter nonsense and typical misogynistic bs. Even Sachin Bansal once appreciated his tweet. I used to follow these guys a long back, liked some of their tweets and then their agenda became clear and I unfollowed. These are depressed and rejected people," wrote another user.
