Twitter comes to rescue BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje from online trollers after she fumbles while speaking to a news channel

Online trolling has been a bitter reality for a long time. One such incident came forth when BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje was trolled after she fumbled while giving a byte to a news channel in English.

While critiquing the BJP MP, trollers forgot that English is a language, a means of communication, and not a measure of intelligence or character. English shouldn’t be used as a measure of our identities.

The video that has gone viral on social media, Shobha Karandlaje can be heard fumbling: "I told truth, I tweeted truth, I am telling truth. They are not doing that... They are ... They are targetting me and I am telling the truth." While some trolled the BJP MP, some defended her.