Twitter trolls BJP for trending #IndiaSupportsCCA, gets called CCA, the Copy Cat Association

Yesterday, on December 31, 2019, Twitter trended #IndiaSupportsCCA instead of CAA, the acronym for the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has initiated nation-wide protests and funnily, no one else except the BJP politicians who tweeted in support of CCA, know what it means.
To tackle the nation-wide opposition, the Modi-led BJP government earlier this week launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA on Monday.
The Prime Minister tweeted saying, “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.” "Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA," he added further.
The BJP leaders wanted to further India Supports CAA campaign but failed miserably in the public eye. Amit Malviya, national Information & Technology in-charge, Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP's Ahmedabad chief and MLA were some of the big BJP names that ended up using the wrong hashtag.
Twitterati trolled the party and its leaders for simply copy-pasting content to their social media as instructed. Some of the most hilarious reactions to giant goof-up are:
Soon after the CAA was passed by the Indian parliament and even received the President’s assent in early December, several intellectuals, opposition party members, historians and primarily college students have taken to the streets to protests against the Act.
According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.
The Act has been called out for being anti-Muslim as it does not extend the citizenship to Muslims even though there are sects like the Rohingyas, Bihari and Ahmadi Muslims that are persecuted based on religion in the nations mentioned in the Act.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)