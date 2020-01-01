Twitter trolls BJP for trending #IndiaSupportsCCA, gets called CCA, the Copy Cat Association

Yesterday, on December 31, 2019, Twitter trended #IndiaSupportsCCA instead of CAA, the acronym for the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has initiated nation-wide protests and funnily, no one else except the BJP politicians who tweeted in support of CCA, know what it means.

To tackle the nation-wide opposition, the Modi-led BJP government earlier this week launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA on Monday.

The Prime Minister tweeted saying, “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.” "Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA," he added further.

The BJP leaders wanted to further India Supports CAA campaign but failed miserably in the public eye. Amit Malviya, national Information & Technology in-charge, Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP's Ahmedabad chief and MLA were some of the big BJP names that ended up using the wrong hashtag.