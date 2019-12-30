IndiaSupportsCAA: PM Modi launches CAA outreach campaign, tweets Sadhguru video

After protests and violence over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA on Monday.

The Prime Minister tweeted saying, “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.” "Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA," he added further.