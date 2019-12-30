IndiaSupportsCAA: PM Modi launches CAA outreach campaign, tweets Sadhguru video

After protests and violence over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA on Monday.
The Prime Minister tweeted saying, “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.” "Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA," he added further.
After launching the campaign PM Modi also tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA" and "calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups".
According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.
