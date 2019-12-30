PM Modi tweets #IndiaSupportsCAA, asks people to share information from NaMo app and support CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation-wide Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests on Twitter.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to talk about the current crisis of the nation. He tweeted in support of the CAA and said that the Act is for granting citizenships to refugees and not taking anyone’s citizenship away. The PM started his tweet with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA.
The tweet read, “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.”
The Prime Minister also asked people to use the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA on his NaMo app for more information in the form of content, graphics, videos & more. The PM has also asked people to share the information with others and support CAA.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)