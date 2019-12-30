Here comes the son: Aaditya Thackeray likely to be inducted in Maha cabinet

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to expand his Cabinet on December 30, more than a month after the alliance government was formed in the state.

After 11 names of ministers who are likely to be inducted in state Cabinet, now twelfth name has also popped up. Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray -- Uddhav's son -- is likely to be in inducted in state Cabinet.