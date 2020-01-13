Twitter hails Pune Police for its punny response to user who asked them for a woman's phone number

Pune police had the best response to a man who thought asking the police for a woman’s contact number would be a cool joke.
On Sunday, a man on Twitter tagged the official handle of Pune police on Twitter and asked the police to share the contact number of a woman. The woman had initially asked for help from the police.
The man wrote on Twitter, “@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ?”
The police were quick to teach him a lesson, the police reverted to the request saying that they would instead like to have his contact number.
The tweet read, “Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM.”
The police also sarcastically slammed the user saying, “We respect privacy.”
The woman had earlier tagged the Pune Police asking for the contact number of Dhanori police station, saying she needed it urgently. The woman’s tweet read, “@PuneCityPolice
Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently!”
The quick and humorous response by the police had many Twitterati in splits. Twitter hailed the Pune Police for teaching the man a quick lesson while keeping it light.
Here’s what the people had to say:
