‘Truth prevailed’: Ex-Sena MP Satish Pradhan after Babri Masjid demolition case verdict

Thane: Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday welcomed a CBI special court's verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case.

"Truth has prevailed," the 80-year-old former mayor of Thane told PTI, after attending the hearing through video conference. The court said there is conclusive proof against the accused. Pradhan had earlier been granted bail in the case. The first mayor of Thane near Mumbai while he was with the Sena, Pradhan is now with the BJP.

"Truth always prevails. We have full faith in the judiciary," he said. Pradhan was once a trusted associate of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray and helped the party grow in the Konkan region and Maharashtra.