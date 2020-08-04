Flashback with FPJ: Ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, a look at reportage of 1992 Babri Masjid demolition

The Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid debate had been laid to rest after the Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for the construction of a temple at the disputed site. And on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upcoming structure, as thousands watch and celebrations take place across the country and beyond.

But while we have many articles on the aforementioned festivities, this one goes back to the beginning. Or more specifically, to the single best known instance in the long timeline of the dispute -- the demolition of Babri Masjid.