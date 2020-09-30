32 accused tried to ‘protect the structure’: CBI court on Babri Demolition acquitting Advani and Co

All accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by the Special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

In its judgement pronounced today, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned.

Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict.

Judge SK Yadav, who is set to resign, even said that the 32 had tried to ‘protect the structure’. The CBI court said that there was no evidence to suggest that it was pre-mediated and that it was brought down by nefarious elements in a spontaneous act.

Read: What happened that day?