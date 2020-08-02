Trolls celebrate as Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a Delhi hospital.
Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he got himself tested because there were "initial signs" of coronavirus. He said that he is fine but is getting admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors.
Shah also urged everyone who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.
But even as many took to social media platforms to wish the Home Minister a speedy recovery, others were less sympathetic. Some put forth Shah as a cautionary tale of why one should wear a mask (properly) at all times.
Others still, rather caustically, rejoiced at the news.
Some bade goodbye to him, while others termed this "good news". The posts lack a certain creativity, with many reposting the existing comments verbatim. "Good news: Amit Shah is corona positive. Bad news: he will survive this," tweeted one user.
At the same time, many took it upon themselves to call out this rather horrifying trend, even as others resorted to abuse.
Take a look at some of the posts and comments:

