Mask Kidhar Hai? As Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, videos of him walking around without a mask go viral

Even as the government urges people to wear masks and take adequate precautions to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many officials have shown a disinclination towards their own guidelines. While it cannot be denied that most have indeed donned a mask, many opt to wear it around their chin, and at times forego it completely.
"Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it... Are you?" read the caption for a picture that was posted by Home Minister Amit Shah towards the end of March.
And while the image made headlines, and people praised the government for leading by example, not all images tell a similar story.
Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He has been hospitalised.
And a day earlier he had been addressing the 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar. Photos from the event were shared both by Shah on his Twitter feed, as well as by the ICCR which had organised the event. Shah can be seen in many of the pictures with his mask around his chin, while in others he appears to have opted to forego it completely.
As news of Shah's test broke, many on social media platforms were quick to point out the times when he had skipped the mask.
"Amit Shah positive for covid. Rt for flawless mask wearing execution (sic)" wrote one Twitter user.
"HM Amit Shah addressed this event yesterday. Since his result has come today, safe to assume he had corona yday as well. This was an indoor event. It's a reminder to ALL- Important to ALWAYS wear a mask for your safety & safety of others. Mask must cover your nose & mouth (sic)" tweeted another.
Alongside, videos where Shah can be seen without a mask are now going viral.
Take a look at some of the posts.
