Mask Kidhar Hai? As Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, videos of him walking around without a mask go viral

Even as the government urges people to wear masks and take adequate precautions to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many officials have shown a disinclination towards their own guidelines. While it cannot be denied that most have indeed donned a mask, many opt to wear it around their chin, and at times forego it completely.

"Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it... Are you?" read the caption for a picture that was posted by Home Minister Amit Shah towards the end of March.