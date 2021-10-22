'Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb sent goons to attack': TMC MP Sushmita Dev; see pics

Tripura: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev was attacked allegedly by the BJP goons in Tripura while campaigning for the party and her car was also vandalised.

According to Sushmita, people wearing tilaks tried to snatch her phone and purse while she was sitting in her car and had also hit her.

“After I chased the miscreant and got back my belongings I looked back and saw that the BJP cadres were hitting TMC leaders and several had sustained injuries. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had sent the goons to attack the TMC,” claimed Susmita.

Tripura, Oct 22 (ANI): An ill-fated car of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev after being allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, in Amtali on Friday. | (ANI Photo)

Tripura, Oct 22 (ANI): An ill-fated car of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev after being allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, in Amtali on Friday. | (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

Notably, Sushmita along with the other TMC Tripura leaders had launched a 12-day program called ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ (Trinamool is for Tripura) where the leaders will spread the developmental works done by the Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress’ national secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and said, “Under @BjpBiplab's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!”

TMC MP Shantanu Sen and West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak went to Tripura to see the injured TMC workers.

Incidentally, at the time when TMC is thinking big in Tripura, the Tripura government on Friday declared that Tripura Municipality polls will be held on November 25 and the counting will be on November 28.

It can be recalled that even the TMC wants to contest the upcoming Municipality polls.

Meanwhile, BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the clash was due to the infighting of the Trinamool Congress.

“Those leaders who didn’t feature in the steering committee of the TMC had a fall out with those who are in the team. The BJP doesn’t believe in violence,” claimed Nabendu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:13 PM IST