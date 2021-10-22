West Bengal: COVID-19 cases on rise after Durga Puja celebrations

Kolkata: Following Durga Puja festivities, the Covid positive cases are on rise in West Bengal especially in Kolkata.

According to TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, even after taking double dose the people were seen leaving their house without their masks for which currently the positivity rate is high in Kolkata and north 24 parganas.

“People should conduct RT-PCR tests even if they have mild symptoms as the Covid positive rate is gradually increasing,” said Atin.

Notably, officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were seen announcing the same at different localities as several people despite having symptoms are afraid to conduct the RT PCR test.

According to several doctors despite several warnings, the people of West Bengal had violated COVID-19 protocols not just during the festival days but much ahead of the festival.

“Even though the puja was held last week, the shopping spree started much earlier. During the puja days, there were huge gatherings outside pandals and people from Kolkata and outskirts in large numbers had hit the streets. Covid-19 protocols were widely violated,” said Dr Manas Gumta, general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors in the state.

Gumta also added that the next week is crucial as the number of covid positive people is likely to rise more.

Incidentally, in the last 24 hours there are 846 new COVID-19 cases with 12 new deaths.

