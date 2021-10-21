Tripura: Trinamool Congress plans 12-day program to highlight work done in West Bengal

Tripura: Trinamool Congress to launch a 12-day program on Friday, ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ (Trinamool for Tripura) to spread the message of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee across Tripura.

Addressing a press conference, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that through the ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ programme, TMC leaders will speak about Trinamool Congress and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with the people of the state, covering 8 districts, 58 blocks and 20 urban local bodies of Tripura.

“Trinamool Congress was not allowed to do any rally in the past due to the imposition of section 144. However, TMC will finish conducting this program before Kali Puja without breaking any law. This program is undertaken to inform people about the works done by the West Bengal government and misdoings of the BJP government,” said Sushmita.

TMC Tripura Steering Committee Convener Subal Bhowmick said that the Trinamool Congress is fighting for democracy against the ‘devious’ BJP.

“In Tripura, there is no peace. Our people were beaten up by the BJP goons even on Lakshmi Puja. The Tripura government did not do anything for the youths, nor did they do anything related to pension policies for the senior citizens. The West Bengal government had several schemes to uplift every person so spreading of the schemes and works done is important,” said Subal.

However, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “No matter whatever drama TMC does, they cannot win over the hearts of people as the BJP had worked for the development of the state and people.”

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:46 PM IST