Tripura: TMC worker attacked, his shop vandalised allegedly by BJP

Tripura: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that BJP purposely attacked TMC supporter Dulal Das in Tripura and vandalized his shop on the eve of Lakshmi Puja.

According to TMC sources, BJP is losing impetus in Tripura and their goons are attacking Trinamool Congress workers across Tripura.

“In Khayerpur’s Banikka Choumoni in West Tripura, an AITC worker Dulal Das was brutally attacked on the eve of Lakshmi Puja and he sustained injuries on his head. In the Jambura village of Khowai, another AITC worker Sushil Modak and his family were attacked and the Chief Minister Biplab Deb is not taking any action,” said the sources.

TMC Tripura leader Subal Bhowmik said, “BJP goons are attacking opposition workers because they know the Police will not take any action against them. Over 10 MLAs, police officers, and even BDOs have been attacked by the goons. Jungle Raj is prevailing in Tripura. The police stations are refusing to lodge any FIRs against BJP.”

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that if any BJP workers are involved in any violence then the police will take adequate measures.

“There is infighting amongst TMC even in Tripura and those few who have joined that party are already planning to quit the party. Every angle needs to be studied before drawing conclusion that BJP is behind the attack,” said Bhattacharjee.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:49 PM IST