Tripura: 2 Trinamool Congress MPs claim of attack on them, aide injured

Amid celebrations of 75th Independence Day across the nation, two Trinamool Congress MPs claimed they came under attack in Tripura twice today. Parliamentarians Aparupa Poddar and Dola Sen said the car they were travelling in near South Tripura district's Belonia town was targeted, leaving at least one person injured.

According to a NDTV report, the person injured is M Poddar's aide. Ms Sen, too, was attacked, they said.

The attack on Trinamool's Arambag MP, Aparupa Poddar comes a day after she attended a press conference in Tripura's capital Agartala following which, she had taunted Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb saying his days were now numbered.

Notably, Trinamool functionaries, including senior leaders like National Generay Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, have in recent days claimed to have come under attack from Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Tripura.

Few days ago, Abhishek Banerjee had visited the northeastern state following reported attacks on his party leaders.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu in Tripura yesterday urged all the Left Front leaders and supporters to join TMC to beat the ‘fascist’ BJP government there. Bratya said that the BJP government in Tripura had taken development of the state backwards and also that only Trinamool Congress can revive it.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that the TMC women cadres have already chalked eight districts in Tripura where they are conducting door-to-door campaign to promote the works of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:17 PM IST