Trinamool Congress firm on celebrating Khela Hobe Diwas in Tripura

Tripura: West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu in Tripura urged all the Left Front leaders and supporters to join TMC to beat the ‘fascist’ BJP government there.

Addressing a press conference Bratya said that the BJP government in Tripura had taken development of the state backwards and also that only Trinamool Congress can revive it.

“164 developmental schemes have been started in West Bengal. If people of West Bengal can enjoy the benefits why can’t people of Tripura have the same pleasure? Mamata Banerjee is a messiah of West Bengal. Due to her development and TMC’s Mission Tripura had made Tripura the hot topic across the country,” mentioned Bratya adding that they will visit Tripura frequently as per TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s instruction.

Notably, Amidst ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan the TMC leaders and minister including Rajya Sabha Mp Arpita Ghosh and Prasun Banerjee the TMC leaders were seen playing football on Saturday. Several spots have been finalised where on August 16 the TMC will organise football tournaments even in Tripura to celebrate Khela Hobe Diwas.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that the TMC women cadres have already chalked eight districts in Tripura where they are conducting door-to-door campaign to promote the works of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“The TMC women cadres have already started working and are portraying the works done for women in West Bengal. Police and BJP workers are intimidating them but no force can stop Mamata Banerjee and her good works,” claimed Kakoli.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen alleged that the BJP government didn’t create job oppostunities in Tripura and on the contrary have taken away jobs of several teachers who are either doing minimum works to make both ends meet or is committing suicide.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:16 PM IST